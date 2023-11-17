News you can trust since 1877
Two teenagers seriously injured following single car collision in Alton

Two teenagers have sustained serious injuries following a single car collision.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Nov 2023, 07:29 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 07:29 GMT
Police officers are appealing for information following a serious collision on Froyle Road, Lower Froyle, Alton.

Police received a report at 9.26pm on Tuesday, November 14 following the single vehicle collision involving a grey Seat Ibiza.

A 19-year-old man from Farnham and a 17-year-old girl from Alton suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and they were taken to hospital where they remain at this time.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw the incident occur. They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and have a dash cam fitted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police as soon as possible online, or via 101, quoting 44230466423. Click here for more information about how to report a road traffic collision.

