Two teenagers seriously injured following single car collision in Alton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police officers are appealing for information following a serious collision on Froyle Road, Lower Froyle, Alton.
Police received a report at 9.26pm on Tuesday, November 14 following the single vehicle collision involving a grey Seat Ibiza.
A 19-year-old man from Farnham and a 17-year-old girl from Alton suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident and they were taken to hospital where they remain at this time.
Police officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and saw the incident occur. They would also like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and have a dash cam fitted.