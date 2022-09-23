Two young boys plant apple trees in memory of the Queen
TWO PURBROOK brothers have paid tribute to the Queen by planting trees.
Henry and Chester Lewington, have paid respects to Her Majesty by planting two apple trees on September 19.
The brothers, aged seven and eight, were due to plant the trees in autumn to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee which took place in June but due to the death of Her Majesty, the family decided to plant them in her memory instead.
The boys, alongside their mum and dad, planted two apple trees which had a specially printed plaque to go with them.
Samantha Lewington, Henry and Chester’s mum, had arranged for the plaque to be made so that she could make the tree planting special for her children.
She said: ‘I just thought it was a good day to do it and they watched the funeral and then we did that afterwards so we did that as a memorial for her.
‘My eldest son watched the funeral and he seemed to understand what it was all about and he said to me that it would be the same if we lost someone, and I said to him that it wouldn’t be anywhere as big, but yes it would be similar.’
The boys have put their trees in pots and if they grow too big they will transfer them to their grandparents garden which has a lot of space.
Samantha added: ‘It felt nice to do it because I had the plaque made quite quickly, then obviously we watched it with the kids and it helps sometimes to do something nice on a sad day and it is a really sad occasion.’