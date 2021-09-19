The two young winners of the Havant Big Green Week poster competition are being presented with book tokens by the Havant Climate Alliance, Pictured are winners Olivia Hill-Burnett, 8, (in pink) and Rebecca Nastri, 13, (in black and white with glasses) along with the good folk from the Havant Climate Alliance behind. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Olivia Hill-Burnett, eight, and Rebecca Nastri, 13, managed to beat hundreds of other entries to become the winners of the Havant Big Green Week’s poster competition.

The contest was open to school children across the Havant area and asked youngsters to design striking posters to be used for the week of eco-inspired activities, which began on Saturday.

The mayor of Havant. Councillor Rosy Raines sifted through all the entries to decide to the two winners, who were celebrated during a launch event of Havant Big Green Week in the town’s Meridian shopping centre.

The two winning posters for the Havant Big Green Week. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Bosmere Junior School pupil Olivia, of West Leigh, was thrilled to have won and said: ‘I felt shocked and happy when I was told I had won. It was really good.

‘I was a bit nervous today but it was really fun.’

Warblington School pupil Rebecca was delighted to have been named a winner, and said: ‘This means a lot to me. I was very surprised. I didn’t really expect to win as I was doing it for the fun of it. So it was a really nice surprise.’

Pictured are winners Olivia Hill-Burnett, 8, (in pink) and Rebecca Nastri, 13, (in black and white with glasses) with their families behind. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Rebecca added she was worried about climate change and urged people to consider changing the way they act to help cut down on harmful emissions.

‘Climate change is affecting people all over the world,’ she said. ‘It is not something we can run away from. I am worried.’

Cllr Raines was unable to attend the launch event due to illness.

However, the pair of winners were celebrated by Sue James, one of the organisers of Havant Big Green Week, who described them as ‘delightful’.

Speaking of the importance of the Havant Big Green Week, Sue added: ‘Climate change is the most important, existential question. We have already got terrible things happening – floods and fires, harvests failing; it’s only going to get worse if we don’t stop global warming and the use of fossil fuels.’

The week is part of a national event organised by the Climate Coalition.

Taking place until Friday, there are more than 50 events involving 30 different groups, with activities ranging from paddleboarding litter picks and guided walks through the Staunton Country Park, to workshop and craft events.

For details. see havantclimatechangealliance.org/havant-gbgw-diary

