UK Pride 2025 to be held in Portsmouth following successful bid
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, which is planned to take place on Saturday 7 June 2025, will be the largest gathering of the city’s LGBTQ+ community and its allies in history.
UK Pride will be more than just one day as there will be events leading up to the main day event, including a week of Pride and various events for the community to engage with.
CP, the Vice Chair of Portsmouth Pride, said: “Bidding to host UK Pride has been a labour of love and it’s been my privilege to lead the bid team made up of such incredibly talented and committed volunteers, as well as working with our stakeholders across the city who have supported our bid.
“The competition was intense and we were up against some great cities but we’re so honoured to have been awarded the title and looking forward to putting Portsmouth Pride on national display in 2025.”
The journey to winning the bid to host UK Pride in 2025 began in October 2022, with volunteers from across the Pride team and partner organisations from across Portsmouth supporting efforts to achieve this moment.
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I am delighted by the news that Portsmouth is set to host UK Pride in 2025. I want to pay tribute to the volunteers of Portsmouth Pride who have worked so hard to make this bid a success, having already gone above and beyond donating their time to ensure our LGBT+ community is celebrated every year.
"That’s I was pleased to provide a letter of support for the bid to ensure the Portsmouth’s organisers have the opportunity to showcase their hard work and talents on the national stage.”
Andi Herring, Co-Chair of UK Pride Organisers Network (UKPON), said: "The UK Pride Organisers Network members selected Portsmouth Pride to be the host of UK Pride 2025 with a strong majority. The UKPON board are excited with the activities and events Portsmouth has laid out in their bid. This will really aid in championing their message of Pride being more than just one day."