The 46-year-old circus star was telling The News about his family’s journey from the Polish border to the safety of the UK.

Yuriy is performing for Portsmouth audiences as the Continental Circus Berlin’s season at the big top on Southsea Common kicked off yesterday.

Despite the joy and wonder he brings to audiences every night, it has been an emotional year for the trampoline artist.

Yuriy Antoniv with show girls, Eva Silverston, Sarah Hayes, and Evan McIntosh. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He was on tour in Scotland when he heard the devastating news on February 24 that Russia had invaded Ukraine.

Although his family were reluctant to leave their home, as soon as it was possible Yuriy travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border to collect his 70-year-old mother Liubov Antoniv, father Zenovii Antoniv, 74, and grandmother Olena Kosidi, 92.

This proved to be more difficult than expected as none of them had valid passports - but after a 10-day process of applying for and obtaining entry visas, the family was able to travel to the UK.

Yuriy Antoniv at the ringside of the circus. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Yuriy says that he has ‘friends who are still there’ who hear ‘bombs day after day’.

He said that he is heartbroken by the conflict, and added: ‘I love my country and the propaganda from Russia saying we are fascist - I can’t understand this.’

His parents now have a new home in Swansea, where they have been welcomed by the community.

Yuriy said: ‘I am very appreciative of that. People have brought food, they put up the kitchen, the TV.

All of the performers of Circus Berlin. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘My dad had problems with his eyes, he needed glasses for driving, so I brought him to the opticians. They make it free for him.

‘Here, they are thinking about people, they are thinking so much. They are trying to help.’

Yuriy and his family say they cannot express their thanks enough to the people of the UK for their kindness and generosity, and have thanked both their local MPs office for their support with the visa applications and Organised Kaos who booked AirBnB accommodation and supported them during their journey across Europe.

After his epic journey to collect his family, Yuriy returned to Continental Circus Berlin and says he is delighted to be performing again.

Some of the performers from stunt bikers to highwire artists. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The performer created his comedy trampoline act after leaving the Ukraine for the UK as part of a circus trope.

He added: ‘I love what I am doing - I look in the crowds for people smiling.’

David Fitzgerald, circus manager, said that Yuriy’s performance is ‘the highlight of the show for many people’.

He added: ‘It is fantastic to have Yuriy here. What he does on the trampoline, it is brilliant to have someone of that standard, just world class - as are all the cast.’

Next Thursday at 7.45pm, the circus will welcome 200 Ukrainian refugees from the local area for a special performance.

Some of the performers doing a balancing act. Picture: Habibur Rahman

David said: ‘We will invite in those who have been affected. It’s nice to give something back.

‘People have been through a lot, and the essence of circus is to leave your troubles at home and enjoy the magic and wonder of what we do.’