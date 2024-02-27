News you can trust since 1877
Ukulele players give money to charity

A charity has received its latest gift from a group of ukulele players.
By Mark AchesonContributor
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:25 GMT
The Ukes of Wallington handed over £244.07 to The Alzheimers Society.

The money, raised at recent performances by the group, included £118.75 donated by shoppers in Fareham at a show to mark World Ukulele Day.

The group played two 30-minute sessions at Fareham Shopping Centre on February 2.

The Ukes of Wallington do not make a charge for performances but pass on all donations to their chosen charity.

Members practice from 7.30pm each Tuesday at the Portchester Sailing Club.

