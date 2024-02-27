Ukulele players give money to charity
A charity has received its latest gift from a group of ukulele players.
The Ukes of Wallington handed over £244.07 to The Alzheimers Society.
The money, raised at recent performances by the group, included £118.75 donated by shoppers in Fareham at a show to mark World Ukulele Day.
The group played two 30-minute sessions at Fareham Shopping Centre on February 2.
The Ukes of Wallington do not make a charge for performances but pass on all donations to their chosen charity.
Members practice from 7.30pm each Tuesday at the Portchester Sailing Club.