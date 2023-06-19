READ NOW: City stalker jailed

Crofton Hammond Junior School

Now Helen Cook, chair of governors, has shared a message from former headteacher Ms Russell announcing she has left the school. It says: ‘I write to inform you that after 10 years as the headteacher at Crofton Hammond Junior School, and five years as the deputy headteacher before that, I shall be leaving the school.

‘Following a comprehensive investigation by an independent officer, there was found to be no case to answer in respect of any of the widely publicised conduct allegations against me. Throughout my time at Crofton Hammond Junior School, I have been very fortunate to work with some brilliant staff and many exceptional children. It has been an absolute privilege to lead such an amazing school and I will miss working alongside the wonderful parents and the incredibly supportive wider community to deliver the high quality education that our children deserve.’

She added: ‘All good things, however, come to an end and I believe that the time is right for me to begin a new challenge. I look forward to hearing all about the school’s future successes and wonderful adventures to come – thank you to those that have made my time here at this incredible school so memorable.’

Ms Cook said: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank Ms Russell for all her years of dedication towards the members of the Crofton Hammond Junior School community. She will be missed by many, and we wish her well in her future endeavours.’

A spokesman for the National Education Union said: ‘NEU members working at the school feel very relieved that the local authority has completed an investigation into the concerns they have raised. They are pleased that personnel issues have been resolved from their perspective and continue to work collaboratively with local authority and interim headteacher to resolve the remaining workplace issues. Progress is being made in this regard.’

Following Ms Russell’s statement, a source close to the investigation said: ‘Ms Russell was forced to resign or face a misconduct hearing and risk being sacked over allegations of inappropriate behaviour and bullying towards staff, pupils and parents.

‘Ms Russell repeatedly refused to resign whilst the local authority investigated the claims and staff took strike action. However, as the evidence mounted during the investigation and with several members of current and ex-staff along with governors preparing themselves to give evidence at her hearing she decided to take the deal offered and resign - and that be the end of the matter.