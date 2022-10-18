University of Portsmouth academic becomes one of four European Space Agency ambassadors

Dr Lucia F. de la Bella, Research Fellow.

The four ESA ambassadors are embedded in different host organisations to support the development of space-based innovative.

Dr Lucia F. de la Bella, from the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation (ICG), has been appointed as one of the ambassadors responsible for extending the reach of the ESA by engaging with communities which would otherwise never hear about space.

She said: ‘I am excited about this brilliant opportunity and to be part of an excellent team of UK ambassadors, working so closely with ESA and UKSA, and supported by the South Coast Centre of Excellence in Satellite Applications and the University of Portsmouth.