The pioneering scheme used street art, theatre and song aims increase plastic recycling and reduce open dumping and burning of waste in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

This creative campaign has been co-created by University of Portsmouth experts, local stakeholders including artists, musicians and waste collectors to increase recycling in rural areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some 84 per cent of people in the area said they dispose of their plastic by open dumping and burning – but 87 per cent of people said they were not happy with how waste is being disposed.

The anti-waste campaign includes street art and community theater. Picture: University of Portsmouth

Dr Cressida Bowyer, deputy director of the Revolution Plastics initiative at the University of Portsmouth, recently visited Mpumalanga, a two-hour drive north-east of Johannesburg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: ‘The area is characteristic of many underserved regions when it comes to plastic waste collection and recycling. Some waste is taken to the municipal dumpsite if transport is available and the motivation is there.

‘However, most waste is typically taken to the nearest dumping area and discarded. The waste is very mixed, with little separation into recyclables and non-recyclables - plastic nappies are prevalent. Informal waste reclaimers pick through and reclaim uncontaminated high value plastic waste. The remainder is either burned or buried when the volume becomes problematic.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Experts believe 70 per cent of waste discarded in the community could be effectively recycled.