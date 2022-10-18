University of Portsmouth.

The University of Portsmouth is partnering with the Ingenuity Programme, with competition unning from October 2022 to June 2023.

Staff, students, graduates and members of the community could receive investment and specialist mentoring for creating a start-up that generates sustainable impact to build stronger communities, improve healthcare, or tackle climate change.

Last year, University of Portsmouth alumna Emma Kemp was awarded the prize of Ingenuity Climate Champion, South Coast Champion, and the Shakespeare Martineau Legal Prize for her community interest company.

The funding she received allowed her to further invest in her website and marketing, as well as purchase items that will make a difference to her community interest company Love Outdoors.

Other Portsmouth finalists included enterprises that used special bikes to help tackle loneliness, community activities to reduce social barriers, and more affordable virtual driving lessons to help people build confidence. The finalists showcased their social enterprise ideas at the National Ingenuity Showcase as the last stage of the Ingenuity Competition last summer.

A spokeswoman from the university said: ‘Ingenuity brings together students, graduates and members of the local community to develop exciting new start-ups and grassroots initiatives that can create meaningful and significant impact across the UK.