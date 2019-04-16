University of Portsmouth gives backing to city’s Pride event

THE LGBTQ+ community in the city has been given a welcome boost ahead of this year’s Portsmouth Pride.

The annual event, which celebrates the diversity and equality that can be found in the city, will now be officially sponsored by the University of Portsmouth.

This year’s event will be held in Castle Field, Southsea, on Saturday, June 22.

In the past, the university has had a stall at the event, but will now be taking on a much larger role, with students helping to organise the marketing, sound and community support.

Marketing officer for Portsmouth Pride, Matthew Hill, said: ‘We are asking local and national businesses to get involved and support Portsmouth Pride and its charitable work in the city.

‘All this while helping to keep the main event free each year for the community of Portsmouth and the surrounding areas to come down and celebrate the great diversity and equality that Portsmouth has sustained in recent years.’

In a statement, the university said: ‘At the University of Portsmouth, everyone can be bolder and shine brighter – in a place that’s safe, open and inclusive.

‘It’s not just about learning, it’s about living, too.

‘We’re proud to be sponsors of Portsmouth Pride and Stonewall Diversity Champions. Bring yourself to Portsmouth and become even more.’