University of Portsmouth joins 'Twin for Hope' campaign as it agrees to support a university in Ukraine
THE University of Portsmouth has partnered with a university in Ukraine as part of a nationwide effort to support students and academics across the war-torn country.
The University of Portsmouth has signed a new partnership agreement with Odessa Polytechnic National University in Ukraine, as part of the university sector’s TwinForHope initiative.
The nationwide campaign aims to forge twinning partnerships between UK and Ukrainian universities, which is helping to rebuild campuses, sharing academic resources, and supporting Ukrainian staff and students in the UK.
The agreement signed by the University of Portsmouth is aimed at creating a long-term partnership, with the initial focus on deciding the best ways that the university can support its Ukrainian partner during the current Russian invasion.
Dr Viacheslav Shobik, Vice-Rector of Odessa Polytechnic National University, and the University of Portsmouth’s deputy vice-chancellor Chris Chang recently signed the Memorandum of Understanding at a special signing ceremony.
The deputy vice-chancellor said: ‘We are honoured to sign this initiative with a similar university to ourselves, that is sadly experiencing very difficult times. We will act immediately to support our partners with the resources they need and we look forward to building a long-term relationship together.’
Last month saw Portsmouth honour Ukraine’s historic Independence Day with the city council holding a flag-raising ceremony in Guildhall Square, with sunflowers – the national flower of Ukraine – handed out to the crowds gathered to mark the occasion.
Over the last six months, the city has welcomed more than 60 families through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.