University of Portsmouth joins UK's biggest 'space cluster' to help Britain race to the stars

The university has teamed up with research institutes across Hampshire and Surrey, businesses and industry to create the UK’s biggest team of space boffins.

It’s hoped the new cosmological cluster will capitalise on exist regional strength in space technologies to boost the UK’s space industry, focusing on research, satellite applications and mission capabilities.

Eutelsat Quantum, backed by UK Space Agency funding and built by Airbus in Portsmouth, launches in South America. Pic: Eutelsat Quantum

The Space South Central partnership, which launched today at the Farnborough International Air Show, brings together more than 120 academic institutions, private companies and public sector organisations in Hampshire and Surrey,

Dr Paul Bate, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: ‘I’m proud to see some of the UK’s most prestigious space experts and businesses coming together to further strengthen this thriving sector.

‘This network will not only provide new routes of access and support for established space organisations in the region, but it will help create more opportunities for groups and individuals inspired by STEM to find their way into a rewarding space career.’

The south east is currently responsible for a quarter – £4.2bn – of all UK space-related income, with Hampshire and Surrey, the area covered by Space South Central, accounting for about £3bn.

Left to right: Keith Robson, interim head of Space South Central, Lord David Willetts former Havant MP and university minister and and Professor Adam Amara of the University of Portsmouth.

It’s hoped Portsmouth university’s role in the partnership will help to accelerate the UK’s space sector, ramping up economic growth in the prospect.

Professor Adam Amara, director of the institute of cosmology and gravitation at the university, said: ‘Space research helps address fundamental questions about our place in the Universe and has a huge impact on our lives on Earth keeping us connected, improving our health and protecting the environment.

‘I am excited that we are playing a crucial role in the partnership by using our globally-important research and innovation in space technologies to strengthen the UK as a world-class space nation.’

Hampshire and Surrey already have a global reputation for space research and innovation excellence.