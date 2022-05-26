Agapé Thamar, a first-year pharmacy student, was presented with her award for a writing competition entitled ‘Health Inequalities among the Black Community’.

For her entry, Agapé researched and wrote about ‘Maternity Mortality rates of Black Women in the UK’, a topic she is passionate about.

The student said: ‘I chose to focus on the maternity mortality rates of black women in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agapé Thamar receiving her award at the ceremony.

‘Because my topic is very new I didn’t get one specific answer but as long as I am asking the questions, I’m going in the right direction.’

During the awards evening, Agapé spoke to many different delegates including students, trainees, and qualified pharmacists.

She added: ‘As pharmacy students, we should be interested in how we can better the lives of people, especially minority ethnic groups.”

Professor Paul Rutter, professor in pharmacy practice at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘All of us in the School are delighted that Agapé was recognised by the BPSA for her work.