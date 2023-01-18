University of Portsmouth to host workshop on Millennial and Gen Z employee retention

The university is to hold a workshop for businesses looking to retain Gen Z and Millennial employees.

The online workshop from university experts will address to stereotypes, the strengths, and the weaknesses of the latest generations to enter the workforce.

A representative from the university said: ‘Unfortunately, Millennials & Gen Z have been stereotyped — rightly or wrongly —as lazy, entitled, self-centred, an aversion to autocratic leadership styles and job hoppers, since millennials change jobs more often that other generations.

‘Sadly, these presumptions lead to unfavourable prejudices. However, maybe they are just strengths in disguise and cast a shadow on how Millennials & Gen Z are revolutionising work culture.

‘They now comprise a significant portion of the workforce. They do tend to have different work desires and behaviours from previous generations. Employers need to have a better understanding of what Millennials & Gen Z expect from their organizations. As high turnover, is costly to any organisation.

‘This session is designed to inform you of the difficulties and strengths that comes from having a multi-generational workforce. The disconnect between the individuals and their organisations is all about communication; effectively both sides want the same thing but they describe the outcomes very differently.’

The session will run from 12pm to 1pm on Tuesday, January 24.

The university is also set to hold a workshop on economic crime, bringing together on researchers, practitioners, students, and other community members.

The online workshop will run on Thursday, January 19, from 10am to 3pm.