From left - Robert Rowland, Tara-May Morse, Mackenzie Steele, Roni Edwards, Alistar Raddon, Dr Thierry Middleton. © Karen Bornhoft/University of Portsmouth

A six-week pilot project offering refugees and asylum seekers free fitness and physio classes has been hailed a success.

The collaboration between the University of Portsmouth and Portsmouth City of Sanctuary was set up earlier this year to provide opportunities for people to be active and create a site for cultural exchange.

Students from the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science held weekly, hour-long classes for individuals supported by the charity.

Dr Thierry Middleton, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology, explained: ‘The ambition for this project was to get people moving in a space that might normally not be accessible, but more importantly use it as a vehicle to bring communities together.

‘It was incredible to see how much the participants enjoyed the sessions. One person made the effort to come in for just 15 minutes of a class when they couldn’t attend the full hour.

‘We were also expecting only a handful of students to volunteer, but in the end we had more than 30.’

The sessions, which involved strength and conditioning exercises, were held in a teaching suite on the University’s city centre campus.

One participant said: ‘My mental health has improved 100 per cent because of the professionals that are teaching us. The student trainers and the tutor from the University are outstanding. They are very understanding, polite and patient.’

Before the pilot began, students leading the classes took part in a cultural sensitivity induction led by the Portsmouth City of Sanctuary.

Roni Edwards, Sports Activity Coordinator at the charity, said: ‘These fitness sessions were set up for people from a variety of cultures, who have overcome incredible challenges in their lives.

‘We felt it was important to make the students aware of the cultural differences and similarities between members of the city’s communities.

‘Because of this, they felt prepared and confident to deliver classes that everyone enjoyed.’

Ten refugees and asylum seekers, aged 18 and above, were involved in the pilot sessions. These included people from El Salvador, Cameroon, The Caribbean, Iran and Ukraine.

The classes were split into male and female groups to make sure all participants felt comfortable exercising.

Tara-May Morse and Mackenzie Steele, who are studying BSc Sport and Exercise Science at the University, volunteered to help run the women-only classes.

Tara-May said: ‘Running these sessions has been a huge learning opportunity for us. We’ve loved seeing the women who come to class grow in confidence and feel more empowered.

‘We’ve helped provide a safe space for them to exercise and have fun.’

Robert Rowland, Senior Teaching Fellow in Strength and Conditioning, added: “These sessions have been a unique opportunity for students, giving them valuable experience alongside their studies.

‘I’ve seen students who usually sit back and let others take the lead during a session come out of their shell and interact with the participants in a professional and engaging way.

‘By encouraging more communities to take part in physical activity, we’re also making sport and exercise more inclusive and representative – which can only be a good thing.’

The team behind the project, Fostering Integration and Thriving Through Physical Activity (FITTPA), hopes to continue their work in the autumn.

Dr Middleton added: ‘Following the success of the pilot, we’d love to build on this momentum and expand what we can offer to refugees and asylum seekers in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

‘In order to do this, we’re looking for community organisations to partner with and additional funding to grow and sustain the programming we’re able to offer.’