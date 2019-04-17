Unlucky stuck ducklings reunited with mother after getting trapped in Portsmouth Water tank

IT WAS a happy ending for these beautiful ducklings today, after they were rescued from a Portsmouth Water tank.

A dozen ducklings were found by a Portsmouth Water worker inside one of their tanks at the River Itchen Works.

Spotting the group of distressed siblings, the staff member worked to fish every single one of them out of the tank, reuniting them with their mother.

Posting on social media, Portsmouth Water tweeted: 'One of our operators [Adam] saw 12 ducklings stuck in our tanks at our River Itchen Works.

‘With a long net, a bit of patience managed to net all 12 of them and reunited them with mummy on the lagoon who was delighted.’