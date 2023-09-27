Unusual running event returning to Hampshire next year in aid of Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices

The start of the 2023 Solent Airport 5k run

The Solent Airport event – a 5k run offering competitors the novel experience of ‘running the runway’ at HMS Daedalus – will take place on Sunday June 23 (8am start).

A statement from the organisers said: “Embrace the excitement of running down a runway that is normally reserved for airplanes.

"The runway course is flat, straight and free from any obstacles and traffic – a superb route for that all important personal best time.

“By participating in this event, you will be supporting Naomi House & Jacksplace, local hospices for children and young adults.

"Your support will help them to be there on the good days, difficult days and last days for the children, young adults and families who use their charitable services.”

Charlotte Patrick, Events Team Leader at Naomi House & Jacksplace, added: “This was such a new and exciting event for our portfolio. Last year was a huge success, raising over £6,000.

"In 2024 the run will be bigger and better. We are grateful to Solent Airport and Fareham Borough Council for allowing us to return, we are really thankful for their joint support.”

Cllr Seán Woodward, Executive of Fareham Borough Council, said: “Solent Airport lends itself extremely well to events such as this and provides a great opportunity for people to raise money for a worthwhile charity in a setting that is unique to Fareham.”

The run will be chip timed and runners of all abilities are welcomed.

Participants must be at least 16 years of age and entry is £12.50. The first 200 registrations will receive a discounted entry. More details at naomihouse.org.uk/solent5k24

*Naomi House & Jacksplace, just outside Winchester, are hospices supporting life-limited and life-threatened children, young adults and their families.

Naomi House nursing and medical staff provide individualised care that helps to enhance short lives and allows approximately 550 families to make the most of their precious time with their children.