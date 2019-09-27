Up to 150 horses to join charity drive in support of critically ill Teegan Barnard's family

UP TO 150 horses are expected to be part of a charity drive to help the family of a 17-year-old new mum who is in a critical condition.

Smith and Stedman’s charity drive is set to take place tomorrow, with travellers arriving from across the country to support the family of Leigh Park’s Teegan Barnard, who is in a critical state following birth complications.

Starting at the Horse and Jockey pub in Denmead, the group will leave at 11.30am for a 15-mile drive with four stops, including one on Portsdown Hill.

Bucket collections will be taking place throughout the day, to add to more than £6,000 which has already been raised for the family.

Some supporters are travelling down from as far away as Newcastle, and organiser Jamie Stedman is hoping for a good turnout and to raise as much money for Teegan’s family as possible.

The day will end back at the Horse and Jockey for an evening of live music and curry from approximately 5.30pm.

Plenty of events are taking place across the area to help spread awareness and raise funds, including a sleep-out which is being organised by Emma Stanley, who kicked off the fundraising campaign.