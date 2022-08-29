News you can trust since 1877
Update: The News protest distribution problems - e-edition

Due to circumstances beyond our control we have not been able to distribute copies of The News to our readers today.

By Mark Waldron
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:28 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:01 am

An overnight protest caused Essex Police to close off access to and from our print site in Thurrock and our delivery vans were not able to leave the premises.

Readers wishing to have today's edition can read an online version of all the pages by clicking this link.

We would like to apologise to all our readers and advertisers who have been affected by this.

Mark Waldron

Editor