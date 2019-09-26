Upskirting victim left 'violated' after being filmed by former government lawyer - National

A WOMAN who was covertly filmed under her dress by a former government lawyer as she travelled on the tube felt ‘incredibly violated’ by the experience, a court heard.

Daren Timson-Hunt, 54, of Stanford-le-Hope, Essex, used his mobile phone to take the footage of the victim as she made her way to a job interview.

The married father-of-one was caught secretly filming by a police inspector also travelling on the tube who noticed his suspicious behaviour and alerted his victim.

Timson-Hunt was handed a 24-month community order at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday, becoming the fourth man to be convicted under a new law against upskirting.

The victim said: ‘I felt incredibly violated, I find it very intrusive that he could do this and it left me feeling extremely annoyed and made me lose focus for my interview.’

She said the incident had ‘changed my behaviours’ and she had not worn ‘any dress or skirt’ since, which ‘considering the the recent weather this has left me upset’.

The victim added that she feared the incident happening again and now had reservations about using public transport following the incident at central London's Embankment underground station..

Timson-Hunt had previously admitted one count of operating equipment beneath the clothing of another without consent.

The former Department for International Trade lawyer has to complete a 35-day programme requirement, 30 days rehabilitation activity and 60 hours unpaid work.

He was ordered to join the Sex Offenders' Register for five years and must also pay £175 in court costs and victim surcharge.