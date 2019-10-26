Urgent appeal to find Havant man who has gone missing

Have your say

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a man who has gone missing.

Nigel Bulley was last seen in Longmead Gardens, Havant, at around 8am on Friday.

Have you seen Nigel? Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

The 44-year-old also goes by the name of John Taylor.

His family are growing increasingly concerned as this is out of character for Nigel.

He is described as:

- white

- around 5ft 11ins tall

- of medium build

- short, dyed black hair

- large scar on left forearm

- wearing black shoes, grey denim jeans, red t-shirt and possibly a black hooded top and black raincoat.

Nigel is known to have links with the Bognor Regis area of Sussex, so if you have friends and family there, then please let them know.

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 44190382702.

