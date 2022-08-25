UTC Portsmouth bucks national dip in GCSE results with pupils bagging school's best set of grades
EXCEPTIONAL pupils from a Portsmouth college have left their teachers dumbfounded after achieving a stunning set of GCSE results.
Teenagers at UTC Portsmouth, in Hilsea, managed to bag the institution’s best set of results, with 88 per cent of them achieving the bench-mark of five grade 4s or higher – including in English and maths, an increase of five per cent from last year.
The achievement has been made all the more impressive following all the chaos caused to lessons by two years of the coronavirus pandemic, which experts predicted would have seen overall grade averages dipping slightly.
UTC principal James Doherty said: ‘I am so proud of our students and the grades they have achieved. We are seeing an increase in grades again this year, which given the anomaly of results in 2020 and 2021, we are extremely pleased with.
‘It is a testament to the teaching here in a non-selective setting where students start their learning with us in Year 10.’