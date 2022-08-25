News you can trust since 1877
UTC Portsmouth bucks national dip in GCSE results with pupils bagging school's best set of grades

EXCEPTIONAL pupils from a Portsmouth college have left their teachers dumbfounded after achieving a stunning set of GCSE results.

By Tom Cotterill
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 12:59 pm
Updated Friday, 26th August 2022, 11:36 am
UTC Portsmouth pupils achieved the college's best ever set of GCSE results this year. Pictured left to right is: Aisha Osman and Faith Chapman. Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt
Teenagers at UTC Portsmouth, in Hilsea, managed to bag the institution’s best set of results, with 88 per cent of them achieving the bench-mark of five grade 4s or higher – including in English and maths, an increase of five per cent from last year.

The achievement has been made all the more impressive following all the chaos caused to lessons by two years of the coronavirus pandemic, which experts predicted would have seen overall grade averages dipping slightly.

UTC principal James Doherty said: ‘I am so proud of our students and the grades they have achieved. We are seeing an increase in grades again this year, which given the anomaly of results in 2020 and 2021, we are extremely pleased with.

This lad at UTC Portsmouth rings home to tell his family about his GCSE results. Pictured left to right is Louie Knowles and Nathan Humphreys. Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt

‘It is a testament to the teaching here in a non-selective setting where students start their learning with us in Year 10.’

