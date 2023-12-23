Vehicle fire on M3 close to M27 interchange causes heavy delays as traffic held
A vehicle fire on the M3 led to heavy delays for drivers today.
The incident happened northbound between junction 12 and 11, close to the M27 interchange. A post from live travel service Romanse said this morning: “M3 Northbound - all traffic being temporarily held between J12/A335 #ChandlersFord and J11/A3090 #Winchester due to a vehicle fire, with heavy delays building.