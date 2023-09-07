Veterans aiming to raise cash for four charities by competing in annual Screwball Rally across Europe

The team with the car and their sponsors (from left) Jason Munro, Andy Painting, David England, Mark Powell and Tony Wells.

Armed Forces veterans Powell and Andy Painting (Royal Navy), along with David England, are hoping to raise thousands of pounds for charity by competing in the annual Screwball Rally.

The Rally is an annual five-day event every September, a mere 1,496 miles taking in England, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Denmark.

There are few rules, but the premise is based around safety first and, ironically, not racing.

There are no prizes for being first, the race is simply an opportunity for entrants to raise money for charity.

Cars must be road legal and compliant with all road traffic regulations and have a value of £1,000 or less.

Powell said: “As car enthusiasts this seemed a very fitting way for us to raise money for local charities.

"I am very grateful in anticipation of any donations and want to thank the sponsors for allowing us to make this event possible.

"Our team name is Green by Design, but this is a little difficult to demonstrate using an old combustion engine car.”

To become more environmentally friendly, the team contacted Ecomotus, a small Devon-based company, who have lent them a fuel additive EcoPro Hydrogen Electrolysers.

"These are a game-changer for any type of combustion engine,” Powell continued. “The system is easy to fit and it cuts pollution, slashes fuel costs, tackles CO2 emissions, and as a bonus they also reduce engine wear. So whilst not entirely green, we are trying our best.”

The drivers are aiming to raise both awareness and funds for four charities close to their hearts.

1 – Head Up, set up by ex-service personnel, xists to help all members of the armed forces, who have served or are still serving, to build a positive mindset around mental resilience;

2 – Jacobs Well, a family run Christian charity that has been running in Gosport for nearly 30 years. They help provide free furniture, clothing and food to those in need;

3 – We Remember Submariners, a charity set up by submariners following the murder of Lt Cdr Ian Molyneux, who was killed as he tried to disarm a fellow crew member on HMS Astute as it was docked in Southampton in April 2011. The group has grown to over 4000 supporters and supports all submariners, both serving and retired;

