SCOTTISH singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi wowed fans with his debut set at Victorious Festival.

The chart-topper packed out the Castle Stage in Southsea on Saturday evening and people have been raving about his performance on social media.

Lewis Capaldi at Victorious Festival.

One person wrote: ‘Lewis Capaldi sick set, wanna come get a drink with me and mates, I’ll buy you a Guinness.’

Another said: ‘Lewis Capaldi you were awesome at Victorious Festival.’

One person wrote: 'Lewis Capaldi is funny! Great set at Victorious Festival.’

He even won over some people, one person posted: ‘I really, really, didn’t want to like Lewis Capaaldi! But he’s just such a food singer!’

His set even got rave reviews from people outside the festival, one wrote: ‘Lewis Capaldi heard you all the way from Clarendon Road, loved listening. Maybe next time when it’s less busy so I can get to you on my crutches.’

Pictures show the area around the Castle Stage packed out for Lewis Capaldi’s set, which was one of the most hotly anticipated of the weekend.

