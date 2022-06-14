Victorious Festival 2022: Competition is launched giving aspiring comics the chance to perform at festival alongside stars like Milton Jones, Katherine Ryan and Joel Dommett

The hunt is on for two up-and-coming comedians to show off their mirth-making skills with their own 20-minute set alongside comedy heavyweights Russell Kane and Milton Jones at the event.

Snows motor group is sponsor of the Comedy Stage at the festival, which takes place on Southsea Common over the bank holiday weekend, August 26 to August 28.

Snows communications director, Allen Scott said: ‘This really is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for two rising comedy stars to springboard themselves into the spotlight.

Milton Jones is performing at this year's Victorious Festival. Picture by Aemen Sukkar

‘This year sees a huge new comedy offer at Victorious, with headliners including Katherine Ryan, Russell Kane, Joel Dommett and Milton Jones.

‘The two winners of our Comedy Star competition will each secure a 20-minute stage set during the Saturday or Sunday.

‘As a local, family company Snows is absolutely thrilled to be able to support this iconic festival and we are really looking forward to spreading some serious fun and laughter throughout the event.’

Comedy star Katherine Ryan is performing at this year's Victorious Festival

There will be final will be hosted at The Concorde Club in Eastleigh on Thursday, August 18, with the finalists performing in front of a panel of judges.

Victorious features big names in music and comedy alongside a wealth of family attractions. The headlining bands this year include the Stereophonics, Primal Scream and Paolo Nutini, plus Bastille, Primal Scream, Suede, Anne-Marie, Sugababes and many more across its dozen-plus stages.

To enter the competition email a short paragraph explaining any comedic experience along with a two-minute audition tape and your name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address to: [email protected] before 11.59pm on Friday, July 1.

Entrants must be over 18 and not have performed at a comedy event to an audience of more than 400 people.

Contestants should be aware that Victorious Festival prides itself on being a family festival and the content should reflect this.

For more details and full terms and conditions visit tinyurl.com/2xyj2r4d.