Victorious Festival 2023: 11 pictures from Sunday morning at the fantastic Portsmouth event

Festival goers flocked back to Victorious this morning for the third and final day of Portsmouth’s annual event.
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Aug 2023, 14:53 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

Sunday’s musical highlights include performances from Ellie Goulding, The Vaccines, Johnny Marr and Mumford and Sons – but there is still lots of other things to enjoy including a visit to Southsea Castle and the Kids’ Arena for those visiting with children.

Here are 11 pictures taken by Chris Moorhouse from this morning’s event:

Ruth and Lee Packman with Ethan, 10, and Olivia, 13 Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270823-012)

1. Sunday morning at Victorious

Wayne Hughes from Gosport, with his daughter Everliegh-Laura, 11 months Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270823-015)

2. Sunday morning at Victorious

Arriving at Victorious Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270823-014)

3. Sunday morning at Victorious

Arriving for the fun on Sunday Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270823-013)

4. Sunday morning at Victorious

