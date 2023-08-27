Victorious Festival 2023: 11 pictures from Sunday morning at the fantastic Portsmouth event
Festival goers flocked back to Victorious this morning for the third and final day of Portsmouth’s annual event.
Sunday’s musical highlights include performances from Ellie Goulding, The Vaccines, Johnny Marr and Mumford and Sons – but there is still lots of other things to enjoy including a visit to Southsea Castle and the Kids’ Arena for those visiting with children.
Here are 11 pictures taken by Chris Moorhouse from this morning’s event:
