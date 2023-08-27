News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: 87 pictures of the crowds enjoying Victorious and some of the festival highlights

Stunning scenes filled Southsea Common this weekend with around 180,000 festival enjoying three days of incredible performances, family themed entertainment and comedy at Victorious festival.
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Aug 2023, 22:56 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 23:15 BST

Jamiroquai, Kasabian, Mumford & Sons, DJ legend Pete Tong and the Kaiser Chiefs were among the many highlights of the weekend which also saw those attending enjoying comedy entertainment, visiting Southsea Castle and taking full advantage of the food, drink and festival atmosphere on offer.

Here are pictures showing just some of the highlights across the three days:

From left, Andrea Kilminster, Tracey Burman and Joanne Pearce Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 270823-088)

Victorious Festival 2023

The crowds watching Natalie Imbruglia on the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon Photo by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival 2023

Belle & Sebastian wowed the crowds at the Common Stage on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival 2023

General Levy sent the crowd at Beats & Swing wild with his electric performance on Saturday afternoon. Photo by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival 2023

