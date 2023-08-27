Victorious Festival 2023: 87 pictures of the crowds enjoying Victorious and some of the festival highlights
Stunning scenes filled Southsea Common this weekend with around 180,000 festival enjoying three days of incredible performances, family themed entertainment and comedy at Victorious festival.
Jamiroquai, Kasabian, Mumford & Sons, DJ legend Pete Tong and the Kaiser Chiefs were among the many highlights of the weekend which also saw those attending enjoying comedy entertainment, visiting Southsea Castle and taking full advantage of the food, drink and festival atmosphere on offer.
Here are pictures showing just some of the highlights across the three days:
