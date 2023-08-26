Victorious Festival 2023: All the fun of the festival at Southsea Common - from Darth Vader to zip wires and dinosaurs
Victorious Festival has plenty to offer outside of the music.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST
In this picture gallery you can see people having fun in a number of ways at the Southsea Common music extravaganza.
From Darth Vader making an appearance in the retro gaming area to revellers enjoying a trip on a zip wire, there was something for everyone – young and old.
See the fun of the festival here:
