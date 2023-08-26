News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: All the fun of the festival at Southsea Common - from Darth Vader to zip wires and dinosaurs

Victorious Festival has plenty to offer outside of the music.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 13:31 BST

In this picture gallery you can see people having fun in a number of ways at the Southsea Common music extravaganza.

From Darth Vader making an appearance in the retro gaming area to revellers enjoying a trip on a zip wire, there was something for everyone – young and old.

See the fun of the festival here:

Darth Vader makes an appearance - and plays Star Wars game in the retro gaming tent

1. Victorious Festival 2023

Darth Vader makes an appearance - and plays Star Wars game in the retro gaming tent Photo: Kelly Brown

People enjoy a fairground ride at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire. Picture date: Friday August 25, 2023. Pic: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

2. Victorious Festival 2023

People enjoy a fairground ride at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire. Picture date: Friday August 25, 2023. Pic: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire Photo: Ben Mitchell

Festival-goers take a selfie in front of the Victorious sign at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire. Picture date: Friday August 25, 2023. Pic: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

3. Victorious Festival in Southsea

Festival-goers take a selfie in front of the Victorious sign at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire. Picture date: Friday August 25, 2023. Pic: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire Photo: Ben Mitchell

Emily Turner, 7, meets a roaming dinosaur in the kids area at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire. Picture date: Friday August 25, 2023. Pic: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire

4. Victorious Festival 2023

Emily Turner, 7, meets a roaming dinosaur in the kids area at the Victorious Festival in Southsea, Hampshire. Picture date: Friday August 25, 2023. Pic: Ben Mitchell/PA Wire Photo: Ben Mitchell

