Victorious Festival 2023: Fans speculate McFly could be the special guests for Saturday lineup at Portsmouth music festival
Ticket-holders attending the festival have been speculating on social media who the special guests could be, and McFly performing at the event seems to be the favourite scenario. The band is already due to perform in Hampshire at CarFest 2023 in Overton tomorrow (Friday, August 25) – and fans have put two and two together, hoping that they will step out on stage. Other acts performing at CarFest tomorrow include Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Razerlight and Boyzlife.
The special guests, whoever they are, will be performing on the Castle Stage in Castle Field on Saturday, with the slot for the special guest performance will be between 1.05pm and 1.35pm. Previous special guests over the years include The Libertines, Primal Scream and All Saints.
Victorious Festival has urged those attending the festival to keep a close on on the event’s app which will have the latest information about the event – and the special guest act.