News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Victorious Festival 2023: Here are 16 pictures from Blossoms performance at Portsmouth festival

The Blossoms opened Victorious this afternoon – and they did not disappoint, with thousands of ticket holders heading to see them play.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST

The Blossoms, best known for their hits Honey Sweet and I Can’t Stand It, kicked off the weekend of music with their brilliant performance on the Common Stage at 1:15pm.

They performed for well over 30 minutes and the crowd were in awe with the music.

Here are 16 pictures from the Blossoms performance:

Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute

1. Blossoms

Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute

2. Blossoms

Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Fans enjoying Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute

3. Blossoms

Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Fans enjoying Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute

4. Blossoms

Blossoms opened Victorious Festival 2023 on Friday afternoon. Pictured - Blossoms performing at Victorious Festival 2023 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthVictorious Festival 2023