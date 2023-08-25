Victorious Festival 2023: Here are 16 pictures from Blossoms performance at Portsmouth festival
The Blossoms opened Victorious this afternoon – and they did not disappoint, with thousands of ticket holders heading to see them play.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 25th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 16:36 BST
The Blossoms, best known for their hits Honey Sweet and I Can’t Stand It, kicked off the weekend of music with their brilliant performance on the Common Stage at 1:15pm.
They performed for well over 30 minutes and the crowd were in awe with the music.
Here are 16 pictures from the Blossoms performance:
1 / 4