The hundreds of people who were packed into and outside of the large tent were left in hysterics on Sunday evening as the stand-up comedian and television presenter delivered endless funny stories and laugh out loud jokes.

READ NOW: Watch crowd sing anthem

Dara, who also hosts the comedy programme Mock the Mock, told adult-humoured tales about his various trips abroad and encounters in daily life.

Irish comedian Dara Ó Briain in the Big Top Comedy and Cabaret at Victorious Festival

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His no-holds-barred approach went down a storm with the crowd as the sun shone across Southsea Common during the third and final day of the festival.

Those who got the chance to witness the comedy icon up close were impressed by his showing. Joanna Newton, 45, of Southsea, said: “He’s just hilarious…he has so many funny stories and funny takes on everyday things.”

Paul Dent, 55, of Portsmouth, said: “He had everyone in stitches and went down very well. There were so many people watching his performance.”