Victorious Festival 2023: Kaiser Chiefs put on a stunning Saturday night performance
A stunning sunset performance from the Kaiser Chiefs entertained the Victorious crowds on Saturday night with festival-goers singing away to a set filled with fan-favourites.
Kaiser Chiefs' song list included I Predict a Riot, Ruby, The Angry Mob and Oh My God, with frontman Ricky Wilson putting in his usual energetic performance, standing on speakers and climbing the scaffolding when singing as the sun went down.
Here are some pictures from their performance:
