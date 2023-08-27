News you can trust since 1877
Kaiser Chiefs' set included I Predict a Riot, Ruby, The Angry Mob and Oh My God. Photo by Alex ShuteKaiser Chiefs' set included I Predict a Riot, Ruby, The Angry Mob and Oh My God. Photo by Alex Shute
Kaiser Chiefs' set included I Predict a Riot, Ruby, The Angry Mob and Oh My God. Photo by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival 2023: Kaiser Chiefs put on a stunning Saturday night performance

A stunning sunset performance from the Kaiser Chiefs entertained the Victorious crowds on Saturday night with festival-goers singing away to a set filled with fan-favourites.
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST

Kaiser Chiefs' song list included I Predict a Riot, Ruby, The Angry Mob and Oh My God, with frontman Ricky Wilson putting in his usual energetic performance, standing on speakers and climbing the scaffolding when singing as the sun went down.

Here are some pictures from their performance:

Frontman Ricky Wilson was energetic in front of the delighted crowds. Photo by Alex Shute

1. Kaiser Chiefs Victorious Festival 2023

Frontman Ricky Wilson was energetic in front of the delighted crowds. Photo by Alex Shute

Kaiser Chiefs smashed the Common Stage on Saturday evening to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute

2. Kaiser Chiefs Victorious 2023

Kaiser Chiefs smashed the Common Stage on Saturday evening to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute

Kaiser Chiefs smashed the Common Stage on Saturday evening to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute

3. Kaiser Chiefs Victorious 2023

Kaiser Chiefs smashed the Common Stage on Saturday evening to a packed crowd. Photo by Alex Shute

Festival goers sung away to the Kaiser Chiefs' set. Photo by Alex Shute

4. Kaiser Chiefs Victorious 2023

Festival goers sung away to the Kaiser Chiefs' set. Photo by Alex Shute

