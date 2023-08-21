News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Locals have started charging ticket holders to park on driveways following no parking

Victorious has scrapped their on-site car park this year and ticket holders have started paying locals to park on their driveways.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 18:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 18:56 BST

This year, Victorious has decided not to offer on-site parking and instead they have a number of different options of how people can get to the site including a park and ride from Lakeside.

A lot of people will be looking at getting a train into the city however with the announcement from South Western Railway that there will be no trains running in and out of Portsmouth, it has made things difficult.

SEE ALSO: Here is everything you need to know about travelling to Victorious this weekend including parking spots

A number of local residents that live nearby are offering for ticket holders, who are driving to the venue, to park on their driveways or in their personal spaces across the weekend –for a price.

There are Facebook groups where people are desperately looking for spaces following the train and bus strikes – but there are a lot of options for people trying to get to Southsea Common.

