Victorious Festival 2023: Locals have started charging ticket holders to park on driveways following no parking
This year, Victorious has decided not to offer on-site parking and instead they have a number of different options of how people can get to the site including a park and ride from Lakeside.
A lot of people will be looking at getting a train into the city however with the announcement from South Western Railway that there will be no trains running in and out of Portsmouth, it has made things difficult.
A number of local residents that live nearby are offering for ticket holders, who are driving to the venue, to park on their driveways or in their personal spaces across the weekend –for a price.
There are Facebook groups where people are desperately looking for spaces following the train and bus strikes – but there are a lot of options for people trying to get to Southsea Common.