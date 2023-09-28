Victorious Festival 2023: Portsmouth festival nominated for three UK awards
Victorious Festival is getting bigger and bigger annually and this year it has been nominated for three huge awards.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festival, which takes place on Southsea Common, witnessed thousands of people flock to Portsmouth to see some amazing artists.
Victorious has now been nominated for three awards as part of the UK Festival Awards – Best Large Festival, Best Family Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival.
On a Facebook post from the Victorious team, it said: “We are so excited to announce that we've been nominated for 3 UK Festival Award.
"Thanks again to everyone who came along in 2023. We're already excited for next year.”