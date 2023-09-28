News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Victorious Festival 2023: Portsmouth festival nominated for three UK awards

Victorious Festival is getting bigger and bigger annually and this year it has been nominated for three huge awards.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The festival, which takes place on Southsea Common, witnessed thousands of people flock to Portsmouth to see some amazing artists.

Victorious has now been nominated for three awards as part of the UK Festival Awards – Best Large Festival, Best Family Festival and Best Metropolitan Festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On a Facebook post from the Victorious team, it said: “We are so excited to announce that we've been nominated for 3 UK Festival Award.

"Thanks again to everyone who came along in 2023. We're already excited for next year.”

To vote for Victorious, click here.

Related topics:PortsmouthFacebook