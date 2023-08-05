Victorious Festival 2023: Southsea Common set to be transformed as stages start to go up ready for music festival
There is only three weeks to go until Southsea Common is transformed into the home of one of the biggest music festivals in the South – and the building process has officially started.
The construction of the stages has begun and drone footage has shown the amount of work that goes into putting the festival on.
The festival consists of two main stages, the Castle Stage and the Common Stage, alongside a number of smaller stages and tents for a range of art acts.
This year the festival will be welcoming Mumford & Sons, Kasabian and Jamiroquai, as well as a long list of talented artists.
All of the early bird tickets have sold out but standard tickets are still on sale.