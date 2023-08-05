News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Southsea Common set to be transformed as stages start to go up ready for music festival

The building process of Victorious has begun with three weeks to go until the festival gets underway.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Aug 2023, 13:07 BST- 1 min read

There is only three weeks to go until Southsea Common is transformed into the home of one of the biggest music festivals in the South – and the building process has officially started.

The construction of the stages has begun and drone footage has shown the amount of work that goes into putting the festival on.

The festival consists of two main stages, the Castle Stage and the Common Stage, alongside a number of smaller stages and tents for a range of art acts.

Fan watching Suede playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022 Picture: Habibur RahmanFan watching Suede playing at Victorious Festival, Southsea on Sunday 28th August 2022 Picture: Habibur Rahman
This year the festival will be welcoming Mumford & Sons, Kasabian and Jamiroquai, as well as a long list of talented artists.

All of the early bird tickets have sold out but standard tickets are still on sale.

To get tickets or find out more information about the event, click here.