Victorious Festival 2023: The cleanup process has begun after weekend of performances from Blossoms, Ellie Goulding, McFly - here are 11 pictures

The cleanup process has officially begun at the Victorious site with the stages being packed away and vendors taking their goods home.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

Victorious welcomed a huge amount of traders this year – from food vendors to independent clothing businesses, there was something different around every corner.

The festival was a huge hit with the thousands that turned out for it and the site is now being cleared away after a weekend of fun.

Here are 11 pictures of the clean up process:

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Victorious site clean up

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Victorious site clean up starts

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Victorious site clean up starts

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Victorious site clean up starts

Scene in Portsmouth at the Victorious site clean up starts after the festival. Monday 28th August 2023. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

