Victorious Festival 2023: Thrills and spills at Southsea Skatepark as part of the festival fun
Southsea skatepark was packed as daredevils performed a host of tricks in front of a raucous crowd at Victorious Festival this weekend.
By Steve Deeks
Published 27th Aug 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Aug 2023, 16:08 BST
Brave bikers, skaters and scooter riders stunned the packed crowd as they showcased their repertoire of amazing skills in shows at the skatepark as part of the three-day festival. Dangerous aerial twists, turns and flips were delivered at high speed to a mesmerised crowd as the music pumped out from local DJs.
Mark and Gemma Butler from Southsea said: “They’re brilliant. They’re just kids who go to the skatepark and are putting on a show. It’s great to watch and you can see how much they practice.”