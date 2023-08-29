News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Watch highlights from this year's fabulous Portsmouth event

A number of picture-perfect moments from this year’s Victorious Festival have been captured in a special video showcasing this year’s spectacular.
By Kelly Brown
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:17 BST

Strong Island Media and Victorious Festival have produced this video – embedded within this story – which shows just some of the highlights across the three days of the event including the headline acts on the Common and Castle Stages, as well as the comedy tent and across the Southsea Common and Castle Field site.

