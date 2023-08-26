Victorious Festival 2023: Watch McFly wow the crowds - and see pictures
After a huge hint on Friday evening that McFly were the special guests to perform on Saturday at Victorious Festival.
By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 15:37 BST
And so it proved with the news confirmed on Saturday morning. Then came the show as the band performed on the Castle Stage at 1.05pm until 1.35pm today. “We brought the sunshine,” they said on stage, with sun and showers forecast for the day.
The set included their popular anthems All About You, Shine a Light, and Five Colours in her Hair.
Thousands of revellers packed out the Castle Stage to enjoy the music.
See the video of some of the action and pictures:
