Victorious Festival 2024: Signage appears at Castlefield in Southsea hinting Fatboy Slim could be headliner
Signage at Castlefield in Southsea has mysteriously appeared – and it has been sending locals into a frenzy on social media because of the famous DJ that could be coming to the city next year to perform.
The signage says ‘praise you’, hinting that Fatboy Slim will be one of the main headliners at the event.
Victorious Festival 2024 will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 2024 and so far, this is the only hint that has been dropped concerning the lineup for next year.
The event this year welcomed artists including Jamiroquai, Pete Tong, Ellie Goulding, Blossoms and Mumford and Sons.