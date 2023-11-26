Locals are going crazy with excitement after signage appears in Southsea hinting that a famous DJ could be performing at Victorious Festival 2024.

Signage at Castlefield in Southsea has mysteriously appeared – and it has been sending locals into a frenzy on social media because of the famous DJ that could be coming to the city next year to perform.

The signage says ‘praise you’, hinting that Fatboy Slim will be one of the main headliners at the event.

Victorious Festival 2024 will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 2024 and so far, this is the only hint that has been dropped concerning the lineup for next year.

Victorious Festival has dropped a teaser for one of the main headlines for 2024. Castlefield in Southsea has welcomed signage which says 'praise you' indicating that Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) will be performing next year. Picture: Keith Woodland