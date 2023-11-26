News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Victorious Festival 2024: Signage appears at Castlefield in Southsea hinting Fatboy Slim could be headliner

Locals are going crazy with excitement after signage appears in Southsea hinting that a famous DJ could be performing at Victorious Festival 2024.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 10:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Signage at Castlefield in Southsea has mysteriously appeared – and it has been sending locals into a frenzy on social media because of the famous DJ that could be coming to the city next year to perform.

The signage says ‘praise you’, hinting that Fatboy Slim will be one of the main headliners at the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victorious Festival 2024 will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 2024 and so far, this is the only hint that has been dropped concerning the lineup for next year.

Most Popular
Victorious Festival has dropped a teaser for one of the main headlines for 2024. Castlefield in Southsea has welcomed signage which says 'praise you' indicating that Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) will be performing next year. Picture: Keith WoodlandVictorious Festival has dropped a teaser for one of the main headlines for 2024. Castlefield in Southsea has welcomed signage which says 'praise you' indicating that Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) will be performing next year. Picture: Keith Woodland
Victorious Festival has dropped a teaser for one of the main headlines for 2024. Castlefield in Southsea has welcomed signage which says 'praise you' indicating that Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) will be performing next year. Picture: Keith Woodland

The event this year welcomed artists including Jamiroquai, Pete Tong, Ellie Goulding, Blossoms and Mumford and Sons.

The early bird tickets for the 2024 event are already on sale and for more information about how to secure tickets, dates, times and the lineup, click here.

Related topics:Southsea