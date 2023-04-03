Victorious in The Community | Supporting Women’s England Beach Soccer Team and grassroots football in Portsmouth

We’ve been on Southsea seafront in Portsmouth each summer for nearly a decade and as a team of locals who are passionate about the city and proud to be apart of the community, we have enjoyed giving back to the area in between planning the festival.

Over the years, we’ve helped local causes in whatever way we can with everything from donations and sponsorships to support of free events, lending our equipment and more.

We can’t wait to let you know what we’ve been up to each month. Recently we have been busy supporting grassroots sports across the city – we have recently contributed £25,000 to the Women’s England Beach Soccer Team who train regularly within the grounds of our festival site, in Southsea.

The Victorious organisation sponsors Pickwick Youth. Picture by Joe Watson

This contribution has seen us take on the role of lead sponsor and enabled the team to take a much sought-after opportunity to represent Team GB at the forthcoming ANOC world beach games.

Speaking about our exciting new relationship, Steve Black, the team’s manager said: ‘Everyone at England women’s beach soccer are delighted and honoured to be working with Victorious Festival For the 2023 season.

‘It’s an exciting partnership which will see beach soccer at the festival for children of all ages to try and maybe find the next England stars. Victorious Festival’s support will give us the best opportunity to have a successful year and we can’t wait to win trophies together!’

We’re also sponsoring Pickwick Youth, helping them with their ground rent, kit, and raffle prizes and we’re even having our own trophy – The Victorious Team of the Year. Meanwhile, our Meon Milton sponsorship has bought new branded kit for five of their teams.

We’re really proud to be supporting these underfunded and often overlooked sports teams and we hope our involvement can provide these women’s and children's club with some well-deserved opportunities.

We’re looking forward to cheering these teams on as they go through the season. If you’d like to find out more about our community work or how to get involved, please visit our website victoriousfestival.co.uk.