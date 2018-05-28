VIDEO: Loved ones of pair who died at Mutiny Festival release balloons in their memory

Have your say

A BALLOON release in memory of two young people who died after falling ill at a music festival was ‘everyone’s way of saying goodbye’.

Tears flowed as the loved ones of Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones gathered at Staunton Country Park to pay tribute.

Family and friends of Tommy Cowan and Georgia Jones gathered to remember them with the balloon release at Staunton Country Park. Picture: Malcolm Wells.

More than 100 people came together this evening with balloons and messages of love for the pair.

They all stood silently as the balloons were released and floated away.

Father-of-one Tommy, 20, and Georgia, 18, were taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital after falling ill at Mutiny Festival on Saturday evening.

They sadly passed away later than night.

Damian Cowan, Tommy’s dad from Havant, thanked everyone who went to pay tribute.

Speaking to The News, he said: ‘This is everyone’s way of saying goodbye.

‘There are people here who knew either Tommy or Georgia, from different parts of their lives but we have all come together to remember them.

‘It shows how much they were loved that so many people could come at such short notice.

‘I do appreciate that everyone has shown up today for support.

‘It has been hard but it is nice to see everyone come together from both sides.’