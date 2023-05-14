Vineyards and brewers in Portsmouth and Hampshire to visit

Vineyards and brewers in Portsmouth and Hampshire are popular places to visit.
Here are some of the best ones to visit.
1. Portsmouth Distillery Co
The Portsmouth Distillery Co is an award-winning rum distillery that also makes gin and is located in the historic surroundings of Fort Cumberland. Photo: -
2. Southwick brewhouse
Southwick Brewhouse is a real ale emporium and steam brewery museum with over 250 beers, ciders, fruit wines and more located in the heart of the sleepy historic village of Southwick. Pic Google Photo: google
3. Irving and Co. Brewers
Irving and Co. Brewers, based in Walton Road, Drayton, has a range of beer to excite the taste buds of drinkers with the company aiming to produce the highest quality traditional cask beers supplying the local market within 45 miles of Portsmouth. Pic Google Photo: google
4. Hambledon Vineyard
Established in 1952 by Major-General Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones, Hambledon Vineyard on East Street is England's Oldest Commercial Vineyard. Pic Hambledon Vineyard Photo: Hambledon Vineyard