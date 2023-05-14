News you can trust since 1877
Vineyards and brewers in Portsmouth and Hampshire to visit

Vineyards and brewers in Portsmouth and Hampshire are popular places to visit.

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th May 2023, 17:30 BST

Here are some of the best ones to visit.

The Portsmouth Distillery Co is an award-winning rum distillery that also makes gin and is located in the historic surroundings of Fort Cumberland.

1. Portsmouth Distillery Co

The Portsmouth Distillery Co is an award-winning rum distillery that also makes gin and is located in the historic surroundings of Fort Cumberland. Photo: -

Southwick Brewhouse is a real ale emporium and steam brewery museum with over 250 beers, ciders, fruit wines and more located in the heart of the sleepy historic village of Southwick. Pic Google

2. Southwick brewhouse

Southwick Brewhouse is a real ale emporium and steam brewery museum with over 250 beers, ciders, fruit wines and more located in the heart of the sleepy historic village of Southwick. Pic Google Photo: google

Irving and Co. Brewers, based in Walton Road, Drayton, has a range of beer to excite the taste buds of drinkers with the company aiming to produce the highest quality traditional cask beers supplying the local market within 45 miles of Portsmouth. Pic Google

3. Irving and Co. Brewers

Irving and Co. Brewers, based in Walton Road, Drayton, has a range of beer to excite the taste buds of drinkers with the company aiming to produce the highest quality traditional cask beers supplying the local market within 45 miles of Portsmouth. Pic Google Photo: google

Established in 1952 by Major-General Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones, Hambledon Vineyard on East Street is England's Oldest Commercial Vineyard. Pic Hambledon Vineyard

4. Hambledon Vineyard

Established in 1952 by Major-General Sir Guy Salisbury-Jones, Hambledon Vineyard on East Street is England's Oldest Commercial Vineyard. Pic Hambledon Vineyard Photo: Hambledon Vineyard

