Volunteers are recommending that visits are booked early to avoid disappointment.

They are also asking for support to help take care of the donkeys over the winter months.

Phill Upshall, a donkey sanctuary volunteer, said: ‘Donkeys are so much a part of the Christmas story from carrying Mary to Bethlehem and the legend that the donkeys and the Oxen in the stable gave their warm breath to the infant Jesus.

From left: volunteers Ben Parker and Phill Upshall with donkeys Tucker and Bertie.

‘Donkeys are symbolic of hard work, suffering, and humility.’

‘Adopting one of our 23 retired and rescue donkeys makes a wonderful living present for a loved one, or our Buy a Bale of Hay scheme via our website ensures we can feed our donkeys over the winter period.’

The sanctuary is set to close from December 30 to March 17 for essential maintenance.

To book a visit to the sanctuary, make a booking via phone between 10am and 4pm on 07720 204685 or visit the sanctuary website or Facebook page.

