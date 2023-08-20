Volunteer leaves her entire estate to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance in her will

Debbie Donald, a volunteer with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, who donated her entire estate to the charity when she died in 2021

Debbie Donald died in 2021 at the age of 66, leaving enough money to fund up to 54 emergency missions. Debbie had retired from a long career in the emergency services in 2011.

Before she died, Debbie penned a tribute to the charity, saying: “I feel so proud to be part of this amazing and critical service. And I feel so strongly about contributing in whichever way I can. I know that the gift in my will ensures this amazing service can keep flying for the benefit of those that need them most.”

The charity’s volunteering manager Kirsty Davies, who knew Debbie for more than 10 years, said: “Debbie was a fiercely loved volunteer and friend to so many at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. She dedicated hour after hour, day after day, to helping save lives in her region – lives of people she would likely never meet. And her final donation typifies everything about her.”

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance director of income and engagement, Keith Wilson, added: “We are immensely grateful to Debbie for leaving this generous gift in her will. Her kind actions will directly save lives in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. And I would encourage anyone else who is considering supporting us to draw inspiration from people like Debbie and support their local air ambulance charity in whichever way they can.”

The air ambulance brings specialist doctors and paramedics to the scene of critically ill and injured patients across the region, 365 days a year.

The charity says that one in five of its missions are funded by gifts in Wills, at a cost of £3,320 per each mission. The specialist doctors and paramedics from the charity responded to 1,814 emergency calls last year and are on track to respond to even more this year.

It currently costs £15,000 a day to maintain this life-saving service.