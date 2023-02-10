Volunteer recruitment drive launched by Hub4Stuff to help furniture team

A local charitable organisation is appealing for additional volunteers as it expands its service to save furniture from heading to landfill, and help alleviate furniture poverty in the area.

Hub4Stuff was set up last March to redistribute unwanted furniture to low-income families in the Gosport and Fareham areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its first nine months, Hub4Stuff saved more than 17 tonnes of furniture from heading to landfill and has helped more than 250 families.

Increased demand from families and more donations means Hub4Stuff is now looking for additional volunteers to help the delivery team, a role that involves lifting and shifting a wide range of furniture.

One of the founders, Alyson Marlow, said the first few months have been busier than imagined and the new year has seen a further influx of enquiries from those looking to donate pre-loved items and families needing basic items of furniture.

‘The furniture team has handled more than 750 individual items of furniture with both donors and recipients benefiting from the service and this all helps create a circular economy which cuts down on waste heading to landfill,’ said Alyson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We knew when we set up the service that demand was high in this area for furniture but we have been overwhelmed with the response from those donating and requesting basic furniture,’ she said.

‘We have been fortunate that the word of our work has spread quickly, and a number of grants have really helped the service get off the ground.’

SEE ALSO: French campaigners join city in fierce Aquind opposition

Hub4Stuff has already received support from Hampshire County Council, the Lottery Community Fund and, most recently, a grant from brewer Hall and Woodhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We’re now looking for people to help during the week to join our furniture team which is based out of our storage facility in Gosport,’ added Alyson. ‘People able to offer a few hours a week will make all the difference to us and help us continue to make a difference to those in furniture poverty.’