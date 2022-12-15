Vulnerable people on Hayling Island to receive e-bike delivered turkeys for Christmas

The scheme, called Goto, was set up by the Good Neighbours Network, and has welcomed volunteers using electric bikes to carry goods.

GOTO have started up a new scheme this winter where volunteers will deliver food and essentials to vulnerable people on e-bikes. Pictured: A volunteer with one of the bikes

Goto pioneer Louis Coward said: ‘Loneliness is something people very rarely own up to, but by making this about delivering essential items it also gives us a chance to keep a friendly eye on people, just to make sure they are ok and have someone to talk to.’

All of the volunteers are being urged to spend time on their deliveries to talk to the people using the service in order to offer them as much help as possible, particularly those that are alone and vulnerable during the winter months.

Funded by the Department of Transport under a government scheme to tackle isolation, the initiative is a collaboration between a number of organisations across Hampshire, and as well as intercepting loneliness, they are also trying to undertake the scheme in a low carbon manner to equally help the environment.

GOTO has set up a new initiative this winter to help people. Pictured: People taking part in the new scheme on Hayling Island to deliver food and essentials to vulnerable people this winter.

One of the pioneers of the scheme, said: ‘Most of the time people are just glad to have someone to have a chat with and they love the idea of a tri-shaw ride.’