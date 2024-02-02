News you can trust since 1877
Walking with Gosport dinosaurs: 10 fantastic pictures of the fundraising challenge completed for Motor Neurone Disease Association

An unusual sight could be found in Gosport throughout January with dinosaurs roaming the streets raising money for charity.
By Joe Williams
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:51 GMT

Graeme Lloyd and Tommy Russell took on the challenge of 15,000 steps a day while deciding to up the ante and do it in 8ft inflatable dinosaur costumes. The charity fundraising event proved a huge success, capturing the imagination of the local community who rallied round the friends in their endeavour. They initially set out to raise £500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association but as the challenge came to an end, the total exceeded a staggering £10,000.

Graeme said: “A highlight was seeing the local community where we live really embrace what we were doing. We have raised over £10,000 now which is just a staggering amount and it's still coming in today. It's just nice to see people smiling. People find January a really hard month, and we have had lots and lots of messages from people telling us that this January has actually been quite fun. Just being able to put smiles on peoples faces while we are doing something positive has been great."

Here is a chance to look back on their incredible journey in 10 amazing pictures:

Graeme Lloyd and Tommy Russell completed their 15,000 steps a day challenge. They posed for a photo alongside friends, family and supporters at the finish line.

1. Walking with Gosport's dinosaurs

Graeme Lloyd and Tommy Russell completed their 15,000 steps a day challenge. They posed for a photo alongside friends, family and supporters at the finish line. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Graeme Lloyd (tetradactyl), Tommy Russell (triceratops) and Steven Porter (brontosaurus) on a cold dark night in mid January. Contrary to the picture, no shortcuts were taken.

2. Walking with Gosport's dinosaurs

Graeme Lloyd (tetradactyl), Tommy Russell (triceratops) and Steven Porter (brontosaurus) on a cold dark night in mid January. Contrary to the picture, no shortcuts were taken. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Supporters turned out for the final mile despite wet and windy weather.

3. Walking with Gosport's dinosaurs

Supporters turned out for the final mile despite wet and windy weather. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Excited children waved on the procession of dinosaurs at Lee-on-the-Solent beach on Wednesday, January 31.

4. Walking with Gosport's dinosaurs

Excited children waved on the procession of dinosaurs at Lee-on-the-Solent beach on Wednesday, January 31. Photo: Habibur Rahman

