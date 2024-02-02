Graeme said: “A highlight was seeing the local community where we live really embrace what we were doing. We have raised over £10,000 now which is just a staggering amount and it's still coming in today. It's just nice to see people smiling. People find January a really hard month, and we have had lots and lots of messages from people telling us that this January has actually been quite fun. Just being able to put smiles on peoples faces while we are doing something positive has been great."