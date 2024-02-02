Graeme Lloyd and Tommy Russell took on the challenge of 15,000 steps a day while deciding to up the ante and do it in 8ft inflatable dinosaur costumes. The charity fundraising event proved a huge success, capturing the imagination of the local community who rallied round the friends in their endeavour. They initially set out to raise £500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association but as the challenge came to an end, the total exceeded a staggering £10,000.
Graeme said: “A highlight was seeing the local community where we live really embrace what we were doing. We have raised over £10,000 now which is just a staggering amount and it's still coming in today. It's just nice to see people smiling. People find January a really hard month, and we have had lots and lots of messages from people telling us that this January has actually been quite fun. Just being able to put smiles on peoples faces while we are doing something positive has been great."
Here is a chance to look back on their incredible journey in 10 amazing pictures: